Entertainment
7

Sing-a-thon: Afua Asantewaa paid $750 to expedite Guinness World Records verification

IMG 20240131 204957 Afua Asantewaa

Thu, 1 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian world record contender for the longest singing marathon has disclosed in an interview on Joy Prime she has paid $750 to fast-track the verification process with Guinness world records.

The Sing-a-thon, a marathon singing endeavor, captivated audiences as Asantewaa embarked on her quest to break the world record on December 24, 2023. The attempt ended on December 27, spanning an astounding 126 hours and 52 minutes.

Asantewaa's dedication to her goal and endurance in the face of vocal challenges impressed a lot of Ghanaians. The Sing-a-thon wasn't merely a personal feat but a testament to her resilience.

Watch the video below:



Sing-a-thon: We have paid $750 to fast-track the verification process - Afua Asantewaa.

Watch more of our intriguing content and shows here: https://www.youtube.com/c/myjoyonline

Posted by JoyNews on Wednesday, January 31, 2024
