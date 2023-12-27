Sing-a-thon: Kumawood actors storm event to show support to Afua Asantewaa

Some Kumawood actors were spotted at Akwaaba Park, where Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon challenge is taking place.

Kumawood actors like Salinko, Joe Shortingo, and Emmanuel Appiah, popularly known as Kwappiah, were present on Day 3 of the singathon challenge.



They were pleased to see how Ghanaians including the renowned personalities came out in their numbers to support Afua Asantewaa Aduonum.



According to the trio, the support shows that Ghanaians have come to understand the ‘support your own’ initiative.



“Today is my first time being here. We saw it trending on social media so we decided to come to give her morale as a way of showing our support for her. My friends gave me a call that is why we rushed here fast to bring the morale around”, Salinko said.



“Ghanaians have shown love and I am impressed. We have come to understand the support your own agenda. I laud the musicians, actors, and actresses, and the corporate bodies who were here to show support. We are grateful to them," Kwappiah stated.



Ghanaian journalist cum entrepreneur, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s singa-thon started on December 24, 2023, and it is expected to end on December 27, 2023.

Meanwhile, the challenge since it began has seen the attendance of prominent figures including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and showbiz personalities such as Cina Soul, Efya, Kwabena Kwabena, Afronitaaa, Nana Ama McBrown, Piesie Esther, Dancegod Llyod, Akuapem Poloo at the singathon grounds to support Asantewaa.



Some of these personalities have also shared inspirational words via various social media platforms as a way of showing their support for Afua Asantewaa.



Watch the interview below:







ED/NOQ