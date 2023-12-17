‘Singathon’ Afua Asantewaa replies Rex Omar over copyright claims

Rex Omar and 'Singathon' Afua Asantewaa

The Ghanaian woman who is set to break the Guinness World Record for the longest-singing marathon, Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum has responded to the Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), Rex Omar over his copyright claims.

Earlier, Rex Omar indicated that Afua Asantewaa’s failure to fulfil the requirement (submitting her songs for approval) could lead to GHAMRO restricting her from singing songs protected by copyright owners.



He mentioned that the advice aligns to ensure that artists and copyright holders are duly recognized and compensated for the use of their intellectual property.



In responding to the claims, Afua Asantewaa disclosed that official letters containing the songs she would use for the challenge have already been sent to GHAMRO while they are waiting for approval.



She appealed to GHAMRO to expedite the process of approving her songs to help her prepare adequately ahead of the Guinness World Record challenge.



Speaking in an interview with Kafui Dey on GTV monitored by GhanaWeb, Afua Asantewaa noted that she is in contact with GHAMRO to sort out the copyright issues.

This is what ensued during the conversation between ‘singathon’ Afua Asantewaa and the show host, Kafui Dey.



Kafui Dey: MUSIGA, are they involved in this as you are promoting Ghana Music and have you heard from their President?



Afua Asantewaa: No, I have not heard from MUSIGA nor their president.



Kafui Dey: How about Rex Omar of GHAMRO?



Afua Asantewaa: Yes, I have heard from Rex Omar, and he reached out to me. But the copyright issues on the songs that we are doing need to be cleared by GHAMRO and MUSIGA. I know our official letters are with them (GHAMRO) so they should fasten the process for us.

Meanwhile, Afua Asantewaa's bid to break the Guinness World Record for the ‘longest singing marathon by an individual’ has been scheduled on December 24 - 27, in Accra.



She is poised towards establishing a new feat of 117 and 120 hours.



The current world record, held by Sunil Waghmare from India, stands at 105 hours and was achieved sometime in 2012.







