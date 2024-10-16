Entertainment

Singer Irene Logan changes name as she switches to gospel music

Call Me Grace Osei 1 Irene Logan

Wed, 16 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix

Singer Irene Logan, now identifying as Grace Osei, embraces her new calling in gospel music, viewing it as a natural progression of her faith journey.

Singer Irene Logan, now identifying as Grace Osei, embraces her new calling in gospel music, viewing it as a natural progression of her faith journey. She emphasizes the ease of balancing her career and personal life through strong communication and mutual respect with her husband, also a minister.



