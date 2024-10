Grace Osei formerly known as Irene Logan

Source: Nkonkonsa

Ghanaian singer Irene Logan has adopted a new identity as Grace Osei, reflecting her faith and gospel journey. She shared that her transition from secular to gospel music was natural and emphasized the importance of balancing her career and personal life through clear communication and reliance on the Holy Spirit.





