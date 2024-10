Jacob Adjola

Source: Mynewsgh

Jacob Adjola, a beloved gospel musician, reportedly passed away on October 14, possibly by suicide, leaving a note with his church. Fans and friends expressed shock and sorrow over the loss of an artist known for his uplifting music and profound impact on the gospel community.





