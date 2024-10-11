Sista Afia upset after spotting ring on Ghanaian football star Antoine Semenyo's finger

Sista Afia laments after spotting a ring on Antoine Semenyo's finger.

Sista Afia expressed dismay upon seeing a ring on the finger of her crush, Antione Semenyo. The Ghanaian singer has previously admitted her admiration for the Black Stars striker. She posted a photo of Semenyo walking with Lawrence Ati Zigi, revealing the ring.

Sista Afia expressed dismay upon seeing a ring on the finger of her crush, Antione Semenyo. The Ghanaian singer has previously admitted her admiration for the Black Stars striker. She posted a photo of Semenyo walking with Lawrence Ati Zigi, revealing the ring. Ghanaian singer Sista Afia appeared saddened after noticing a ring on the finger of Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo. However, it's common knowledge that the footballer is in a relationship with a nail technician named Jordeen Buckley, who resides in the UK.





Read full article