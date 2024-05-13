Sister Derby addresses ex's post-breakup declarations

Sister Derby

Sister Derby took to Snapchat to address the common trend of ex-partners making grand claims about their intentions after a breakup.

In a cryptic post, the 'Kakalika' hitmaker expressed frustration over her ex-partner's purported plans for her following their split.



"After you break up with them and they say: I had plans for you," she wrote, shedding light on the post-breakup dynamics.



This comes in the wake of Sister Derby's joint performance with her former boyfriend, Medikal, at his O2 Indigo concert in London, sparking speculation about a possible reconciliation.



The onstage reunion occurred following Medikal's announcement of his breakup with Fella Makafui and his return to single status.



Clarifying her current relationship with Medikal, Sister Derby emphasized that their collaboration was purely professional and a gesture of support for a friend.

"My appearance wasn't to cause anything. It was basically to support my friend, my sweet ex," she stated, underscoring the nature of their relationship as strictly business.



She reiterated that their history of making music together and their friendship were the primary motivations behind her participation in the concert.



