Sister Derby denies dating rumors with Medikal

Sister Derby

Deborah Vanessa, also known as Sister Derby, dismisses rumors linking her romantically with Medikal, stating that those speculating are merely admirers.

She asserts that the concocted stories stem from people's inability to win her affection, insisting that she and the rapper remain friends without romantic involvement.



Despite their public appearances together, including performances and a collaborative song release, Derby maintains that their interactions are purely supportive and friendly.



Regarding their recent joint activities, Derby clarifies, "It wasn't to cause anything... It was basically to support my friend, slash my sweet ex."

She attributes the dating speculations to individuals desiring to be with her, emphasizing their performance together post-breakup as evidence of their amicable relationship.



Derby concludes that the circulating rumors are fueled by those seeking her affection, rather than any truth about her relationship status with Medikal.