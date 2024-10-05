Entertainment

Sister Derby opens up about attending Medikal’s Indigo Concert

Image 47.png Medikal with Sister Derby

Sat, 5 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian artist Sister Derby revealed her decision to attend Medikal's Indigo concert in May 2024 was influenced by his assurance that his wife, Fella Makafui, wouldn't be there.

Ghanaian artist Sister Derby revealed her decision to attend Medikal's Indigo concert in May 2024 was influenced by his assurance that his wife, Fella Makafui, wouldn't be there. Despite their tumultuous past, Sister Derby prioritized her music career, highlighting the complexities of relationships in the entertainment industry.



Source: Mynewsgh