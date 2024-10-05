Sister Derby opens up about attending Medikal’s Indigo Concert

Medikal with Sister Derby

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian artist Sister Derby revealed her decision to attend Medikal's Indigo concert in May 2024 was influenced by his assurance that his wife, Fella Makafui, wouldn't be there.

