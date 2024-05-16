Sister Derby opens up on pain of witnessing Medikal and Fella's public romance

Sister Derby

Sister Derby has shared her feelings about seeing her ex-partner, Medikal, and Fella Makafui flaunt their relationship on social media.

Despite asserting that her breakup with Medikal was due to his involvement with Fella, Sister Derby revealed she was troubled by their public displays of affection, which she felt were aimed at her.



Speaking to Zionfelix, she expressed, "It was painful because they were rubbing it in my face, and she was also mocking me."



Sister Derby also addressed hurtful comments from the public, particularly regarding marriage, following her split from Medikal.



Reflecting on her past relationship, she revealed that disagreements only arose over the Fella issue.

When asked about Medikal's demeanor as a partner, she replied, "He wasn't difficult to date at all."



These statements come amid speculation sparked by a joint performance with Medikal, following his announcement of his separation from Fella Makafui.



Sister Derby clarified that her onstage collaboration with Medikal was purely professional, emphasizing their friendly and business-oriented relationship.