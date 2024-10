Despite emotional pain and public humiliation, Derby chose not to retaliate.

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian singer Sister Derby shared insights into her past relationship with rapper Medikal, revealing how actress Fella Makafui’s involvement led to their breakup.

Years later, Medikal invited her to perform at a concert, but Derby initially declined due to Fella's presence.



