Slay Queen Diana Asamoah not my spec – Edward Akwasi Boateng

Edward Akwasi Boateng

Source: Mynewsgh

Evangelist Edward Akwasi Boateng revealed in an interview with Adom TV that he seeks a wife who will submit to him and help him bear children, dismissing fellow evangelist Diana Asamoah as unsuitable due to her character and age. He prefers women aged 30 to 40 and disapproves of Asamoah's attire and demeanor.





