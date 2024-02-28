Social media is key to musical success - Kwaw Kese

Kwaw Kese

Kwaw Kese has highlighted the pivotal role of social media in the journey to musical stardom.

In an interview with 3Music TV, he cited notable examples like Black Sherif, Fameye, and Kwesi Arthur.



"Social media is the way to discovery and success," Kwaw Kese asserted, underscoring its transformative power in the music industry. He emphasized that aspiring musicians should prioritize leveraging social media platforms to showcase their talent and reach a broader audience.



Reflecting on his own experiences, Kwaw Kese noted a shift in how aspiring artists seek guidance.



"I used to be approached by a lot of young artistes seeking advice and mentorship, but now, if you tell me to show you the way, I'll tell you to do social media," he shared.

The renowned rapper stated that social media has become the primary avenue for artists to gain recognition, citing instances where talents like Black Sherif, Fameye, and Kwesi Arthur were discovered and propelled to fame through platforms like YouTube and Instagram. "One song's changed his life," Kwaw Kese remarked, pointing to the rapid rise of artists like Safo Newman of Akokoa fame.



Dispelling the notion of reliance solely on industry connections, Kwaw Kese stressed the democratizing nature of social media, where artists can independently showcase their work and attract attention without traditional gatekeepers. "Better than chasing 'me to help you,' the help is now [readily] there on smartphones connected to the internet," he said.



Encouraging aspiring musicians to persevere and consistently release content, Kwaw Kese affirmed, "Put your stuff out! Continue putting stuff out. One day, one will widely appeal to people." He highlighted the importance of dedication and resilience in an industry where "one good song can turn your [fortune] around."