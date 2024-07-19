Some Doctors are backward – Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson

Source: Mynewsgh

Actress Lydia Forson revealed that her experience with fibroids changed her view on doctors, criticizing some for lacking understanding of the emotional impact of the disease. She advises women to seek second opinions whenever possible, as not all doctors fully grasp the emotional complexities despite their training.





