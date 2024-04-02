Entertainment

1

Some women want to sleep with me - John Dumelo

John Dumelo E1643101261475 John Dumelo

Tue, 2 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actor John Dumelo has disclosed receiving advances from women, including direct propositions for physical intimacy.

In a conversation with Joselyn Dumas, the actor turned politician shared that while some women approach him under the pretext of seeking a relationship, others are upfront about their intentions, expressing a desire to simply sleep with him.

"Some women are forthright with what they want. They will tell you that John, this is what I want from you," Dumelo revealed.

