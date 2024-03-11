Sonnie Badu opens up about homelessness and struggles in London

Sonnie Badu

Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, has revealed the challenges he faced during his early days in the United Kingdom (UK).

Badu disclosed that upon his arrival in the UK, he found himself without a place to stay, forcing him to resort to sleeping in a vehicle as he worked to establish himself.



In addition to the housing difficulties, the 'Let it Rain' artist shared that he struggled to afford food, leading him to desperate measures like stealing food from others to avoid starvation.



Reflecting on those tough times, Badu expressed his doubts about God's presence in his life and pleaded for divine intervention to change his circumstances.



"I have struggled in life, I was homeless in London so I had to sleep in a car for a while. Sometimes I had to walk in the cold for five hours at night. At some point I would wait for the people to leave then I would steal some food items from their fridge. I questioned God over my predicament and asked him to bless him to sing," Badu recounted.

Badu also highlighted the challenges of ministering to pastors without receiving support in return, emphasizing the difficulty of sustaining himself during that period.



