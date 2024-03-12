Sonnie Badu prophesies Nana Ama McBrown's political future

Nana Ama Mcbrown

During a prayer conference hosted by Rockhill Chapel founder, Rev. Sonnie Badu, a notable prophecy emerged concerning actress Nana Ama McBrown. Badu foretold that McBrown, known for her prowess in acting and media, will transition into a prominent political figure in the future.

Badu delivered his prophecy while preaching at the conference, coincidentally coinciding with McBrown's presence. He emphasized the presence of 'special grace' in McBrown's life, asserting that her current accomplishments merely mark the beginning of her journey, impervious to envy or scandal.



"Do you know you are going to be a politician? There is nothing I have said that hasn’t come to pass and please hear this; Nobody can take away your blessings," Badu declared, symbolically affirming his words by touching McBrown's outstretched palm.



Addressing the phenomenon of envy prevalent in Ghana, Badu encouraged McBrown, stating, "The more they talk about you the better and higher you go. I don’t know why Ghana is filled with so much envy. Nobody can touch your grace."

Reflecting on his past prophecy about McBrown, Badu reminisced about an encounter seven years prior at Family Chapel in Kumasi. McBrown, then in a season of seeking divine intervention, witnessed Badu's words shaping her destiny. Recalling the incident, McBrown nodded in agreement, affirming Badu's accuracy in prophetic declarations.



The Velocity prayer conference in Accra witnessed the gathering of several Ghanaian celebrities, including Empress Gifty, Tracey Boakye, Prophet Kumchacha, Emelia Brobbey, and Portia Asare, among others. Hosted by Prophet Eric Boahen of the Reign House Chapel, the event served as a platform for spiritual reflection and communion.