Sonnie Badu urges consideration of monarchical rule over democracy for Africa

Sonnie Badu

Gospel singer Sonnie Badu has questioned the practicality of democracy in Africa, particularly when compared to monarchical rule.

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Babu expressed skepticism about democracy as a governance system for Africa, stating, "Africa should have a King, not democracy."



He attributed many of the continent’s challenges to its abundant mineral and natural resources, emphasizing the stability and advancement brought by monarchs compared to the political turbulence often observed in democracies.



Drawing parallels with countries like the United Kingdom, where a monarchy coexists with democratic institutions, Badu highlighted the developmental progress made by nations under monarchic rule, such as Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

Badu condemned politicians’ focus on self-interest, attributing it to the exorbitant costs of political campaigns and the necessity to recover investments, stating, "When they get into politics and they come across these huge sums of money, they have to pocket that money for themselves and for when they leave power."



Acknowledging the imperfections within the political system, Badu implied that such conduct is inherent in politics and might persist until individuals encounter it firsthand. He warned against the deceit embedded in political opposition, often prioritizing politicians’ interests over the populace’s.