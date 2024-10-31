Entertainment

South Africa to strip beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina of ID documents

Image 2024 10 31 044156255.png Chidimma Adetshina

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

South Africa's Department of Home Affairs will revoke beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina's South African ID and travel documents amid an identity fraud probe involving her mother.

Adetshina, who withdrew from Miss South Africa, later won Miss Universe Nigeria and will represent Nigeria at Miss Universe in November.



Source: BBC