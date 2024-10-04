South African gospel legend Solly Moholo dies age 65

Solly Moholo

Source: BBC

Veteran South African gospel artist Solomon Molokoane, known as Solly Moholo, passed away on October 2, 2024, at age 65 after a hospitalization due to a stroke and organ failure. Renowned for his healing music, he left a lasting impact on the gospel genre, prompting tributes from fans and fellow artists.





