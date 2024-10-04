Entertainment

South African gospel legend Solly Moholo dies age 65

IMG 20241004 141837 Solly Moholo

Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Veteran South African gospel artist Solomon Molokoane, known as Solly Moholo, passed away on October 2, 2024, at age 65 after a hospitalization due to a stroke and organ failure.

