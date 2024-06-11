South African rapper loses nine-year-old daughter in car crash

Shabeshxt

Source: 3news

South African rapper Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, is mourning the tragic loss of his nine-year-old daughter, Onthatile, who died in a car crash.

The accident occurred while they were traveling to perform at an ANC rally concert.



Shebeshxt also suffered the loss of his foot in the collision. The music community and fans have offered condolences and support.

This marks the second car accident for the rapper this year. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



The entire artistic community stands in solidarity with Shebeshxt and his family during this difficult time.



