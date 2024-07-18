Spotify Names Ghanaian Musician Øbed as Fresh Finds Africa Cover Star for July

Spotify has selected Ghanaian musician and SuperJazzClub frontman Øbed as the Fresh Finds Africa cover star for July 2024.

Leading the playlist of 59 songs selected for this month is his latest single, “Sundays,” a bossa nova track from his forthcoming EP, “Air Piscine,” which will be released on July 26, 2024. The song radiates warmth and cheerfulness, inviting listeners to unwind and enjoy the leisure of weekends.



Fresh Finds Africa, a monthly spotlight by the Spotify Music team, is part of Spotify's initiatives like RADAR and EQUAL, which support the African music scene. This program provides a platform for emerging independent artists to reach new audiences through the eponymous playlist and access to tools and initiatives that foster long and successful careers.



Øbed is an Accra-based Ghanaian singer, multi-instrumentalist, and a self-taught music producer.

Passionate about pushing the alternative culture and scene, Øbed is also a co-founder of the Ghanaian collective SuperJazzClub.



Stream “Sundays” here: https://rb.gy/y5eccn



