Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Spotify Names Ghanaian Musician Øbed as Fresh Finds Africa Cover Star for July

OBED FFA.jpeg Øbed

Thu, 18 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Spotify has selected Ghanaian musician and SuperJazzClub frontman Øbed as the Fresh Finds Africa cover star for July 2024.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live