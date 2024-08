Squid game season 1

Source: CNN

Netflix's "Squid Game" will return for Season 2 on December 26, with a final Season 3 slated for next year. The Emmy-winning series, known for its deadly games and dramatic plot, will follow Player 456, Gi-hun, as he seeks to end the sinister organization behind the game.





