Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Star Wars helmet and Indiana Jones hat among iconic Hollywood props up for sale at auction

Propstore Other items include Michael Keaton's Batman model

Sun, 21 Jul 2024 Source: Skynews

An auction in Los Angeles from August 15-18 will feature nearly 2,000 Hollywood props, including Harrison Ford's fedora from *Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom*, expected to sell for up to $550,000.

An auction in Los Angeles from August 15-18 will feature nearly 2,000 Hollywood props, including Harrison Ford's fedora from *Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom*, expected to sell for up to $550,000. Other items include Michael Keaton's Batman model, a Star Wars helmet, and Forrest Gump's box of chocolates.



Read full article

Source: Skynews