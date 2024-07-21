Star Wars helmet and Indiana Jones hat among iconic Hollywood props up for sale at auction

Other items include Michael Keaton's Batman model

Source: Skynews

An auction in Los Angeles from August 15-18 will feature nearly 2,000 Hollywood props, including Harrison Ford's fedora from *Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom*, expected to sell for up to $550,000.

An auction in Los Angeles from August 15-18 will feature nearly 2,000 Hollywood props, including Harrison Ford's fedora from *Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom*, expected to sell for up to $550,000. Other items include Michael Keaton's Batman model, a Star Wars helmet, and Forrest Gump's box of chocolates.





Read full article