Staying together as a group has not been easy – Daughters of Glorious Jesus

Daughters of Glorious Jesus

The renowned music ensemble, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, has candidly expressed the challenges they face in maintaining their unity as a group.

"Staying together as a group has not been easy," they revealed, emphasizing the considerable sacrifices required to sustain their longstanding collaboration.



The trio highlighted the essential elements of respect, love, and commitment as pivotal in their journey towards success.



"We are determined, we love each other, and we respect each other's gifts," they affirmed during an interview on Accra-based UTV.

With a desire to inspire others, Daughters of Glorious Jesus aspire to showcase the potential of women uniting to accomplish remarkable feats.



"We want to set an example so women can come together and achieve great things," they said.