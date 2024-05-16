Stevie Wonder and Rocky Dawuni reunite for birthday bash in Ghana

Stevie Wonder with Rocky Dawuni

Grammy-winning legend Stevie Wonder and Ghanaian star Rocky Dawuni recently graced the stage together at a private reception held in honor of Stevie Wonder at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

Stevie Wonder, who recently became Ghanaian, celebrated his 74th birthday during the dinner event, which featured a memorable performance by the two musical icons.



Expressing gratitude for the warm reception in Ghana, Stevie Wonder joined Rocky Dawuni on stage, showcasing a rich cultural exchange between the artists.



The event not only celebrated Wonder’s remarkable career but also highlighted the deepening cultural ties between Ghana and the global music community.





Stevie Wonder is officially Ghanaian ???????? This is the Private Reception for Grammy Winner Stevie Wonder at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana ???????? pic.twitter.com/NYmdetLTS0 — BlacVolta (@BlacVolta) May 13, 2024

This reunion echoes their previous collaboration at The Hollywood Bowl in 2011, where they shared the stage in a memorable performance.