Stevo Atambire makes history at 7th Saa Woo Festival featuring Dez Altino, Soorebia and others

Stevo Atambire marked a milestone with the seventh edition of the Saa Woo Festival, held at the Nayorigo Primary School Park in Ghana's Upper East Region.

This year’s event which began with a cultural display and a blood donation on October 25 and a musical concert on October 26 brought together music lovers and cultural enthusiasts to celebrate northern Ghanaian artistry and heritage.



The festival featured standout performances, with Burkina Faso's celebrated Dez Altino and Ghanaian artists like Soorebia, RBK, and Mozeto among others lighting up the stage.



Each performance showcased the diversity and talent within the region, bridging cultural ties between Ghana and Burkina Faso.

Fans were treated to an unforgettable night of high-energy music and dance, with Atambire’s unique kologo-driven sounds setting the tone.



The Saa Woo Festival, a growing cultural highlight, continues to draw regional and international attention, cementing its place in the annual entertainment calendar.



