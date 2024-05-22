Stevo Atambire unveils dates and venues for 2024 Europe and UK tour

Stevo Atambire

Ghanaian Kologo maestro and vocalist, Stevo Atambire, has disclosed the itinerary for his anticipated 2024 Europe and UK tour.

Amidst palpable enthusiasm, Atambire unveiled an artistic representation delineating the tour's schedule, urging aficionados to swiftly secure their tickets.



Commencing on May 24th at the Canteen in Bristol, UK, the tour will cascade through various locales, including a slated performance on May 25th at the Jaminaround festival in Dorset.

The tour will culminate on September 28th at the Tribu Festival in Dijon, France, promising an unforgettable musical odyssey for attendees.



