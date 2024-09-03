Menu ›
Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale are ‘assets to the nation’ | ‘Put egos aside, be strategic’ and cashout – Fredyma
Tue, 3 Sep 2024 Source: Classfmonline
Fredyma believes that Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy's proposed Dancehall King clash at Accra's Ohene Gyan Sports Stadium could be a huge success if approached strategically. He suggests a tie to maximize future opportunities and highlights the business potential of the event, emphasizing its importance for both entertainment and economic gain.
