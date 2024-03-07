Stonebwoy and wife attempt hilarious dance challenge on tiktok

They hopped on the latest tiktok trend, trying their hand on shwalabami dance craze

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr. Louisa, have hopped on the latest TikTok trend, trying their hand at the shwalabami dance craze.

"This robotic-style movement has been spreading like wildfire across the platform," Stonebwoy mentioned.



In a delightful video, the couple attempted the viral dance challenge, showcasing their enthusiasm for the trend.



"We wanted to give it a shot," Dr. Louisa shared, "It looked fun and challenging at the same time."



The shwalabami dance, characterized by stiff, robotic movements of the shoulders and other body parts, presented a humorous challenge for the duo.

Stonebwoy added, "It's not as easy as it looks on TikTok. It's all about coordination and timing."



Despite their earnest efforts, the couple found themselves struggling to synchronize their movements, leading to a series of comical and awkward moments in the video.



