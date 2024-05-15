Entertainment

Entertainment
Stonebwoy brings joy to widows on mother’s day

Stonebwoy 5 750x375 (1).jpeg Stonebwoy expressed gratitude to mothers for their nurturing role while gifting widows at the event.

Wed, 15 May 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Afro-dancehall/reggae sensation Stonebwoy spread joy among widows in Kasoa's Space 86 lounge this Mother’s Day.

Gifts were presented to honor their selflessness and dedication as mothers.

Stonebwoy expressed gratitude to mothers for their nurturing role while gifting widows at the event.

It marked the first time Stonebwoy and his Livingstone Foundation celebrated Mother’s Day outside Ashaiman.

The artist, Livingstone Etse Setekla, is a top contender for "Artiste of the Year" at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

