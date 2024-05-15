Stonebwoy brings joy to widows on mother’s day

Stonebwoy expressed gratitude to mothers for their nurturing role while gifting widows at the event.

Afro-dancehall/reggae sensation Stonebwoy spread joy among widows in Kasoa's Space 86 lounge this Mother’s Day.

Gifts were presented to honor their selflessness and dedication as mothers.



Stonebwoy expressed gratitude to mothers for their nurturing role while gifting widows at the event.



It marked the first time Stonebwoy and his Livingstone Foundation celebrated Mother’s Day outside Ashaiman.

The artist, Livingstone Etse Setekla, is a top contender for "Artiste of the Year" at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards.



