Music icon Stonebwoy showed up at the Youth Peaceful Elections Unity Soccer Gala

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Music star Stonebwoy attended the Youth Peaceful Elections Unity Soccer Gala at the Kawukudi astroturf park in Nima on Monday, September 23, 2024.

The celebrated artist contributed GHC10,000 to the prize pool for the top three teams.

Fadama 133 claimed victory in the tournament, overcoming Sabon Zongo in the final match of the 16-team event that took place from September 21 to September 23.



