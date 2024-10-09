Stonebwoy hints at upcoming album, 'Up and Running.'

Reggae-dancehall sensation and Reigning Ghana Music awards Artiste of the year, Stonebwoy has teased the release of his 6th studio album, Up and Running, set to drop on October 24, 2024.

With just a few weeks to go, fans around the world are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an exciting musical collection.



Following the success of his previous Albums, there’s a significant buzz surrounding the upcoming album.His latest single, Jejereje is currently the second most Shazamed track globally, highlighting Stonebwoy’s growing influence on the international stage. The new album is expected to deliver even more tracks that will resonate with music lovers worldwide.



Stonebwoy has made a name for himself with an impressive lineup of past albums, including Grade 1, Necessary Evil, Epistles of Mama, Anloga Junction, and 5th Dimension. Each project has been a standout, filled with iconic tunes that have earned him a dedicated fan base. His contributions to the reggae-dancehall genre have not only set a high standard in the industry but have also solidified his place on the global music scene.

Recognized for his hard work and talent, Stonebwoy has garnered numerous accolades. He is currently the reigning Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, 3Music Awards Artiste of the Year, and Ghana Music Awards Europe Artiste of the Year. Interestingly, his last Album as well, Won the Album of the Year at the Ghana music awards, Ghana music awards Europe and at the 3Music Awards 2024. Such an impressive portray of dominance in the Reggae Dancehall category.



As the countdown to Up and Running continues, fans can expect another masterpiece from the celebrated artist. Stonebwoy’s ability to consistently deliver quality music makes this upcoming release one of the most anticipated albums of 2024.



Read full article