Stonebwoy hints at upcoming album, 'Up and Running.'

Wed, 9 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Reggae-dancehall sensation and Reigning Ghana Music awards Artiste of the year, Stonebwoy has teased the release of his 6th studio album, Up and Running, set to drop on October 24, 2024.

