Stonebwoy laments Ghana’s inability to become founding member of Grammys Africa

Stonebwoy

Source: 3news

Stonebwoy, a renowned Reggae Dancehall artist, expressed disappointment over Ghana's exclusion as a founding member of the Grammy Africa initiative.

He emphasized the missed economic and cultural benefits for Ghana's creative industry.



According to Akosua Dentaa Amoateng, Ghana failed to meet prerequisites set by the Recording Academy, unlike Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa who secured founding membership.

Despite eligibility for nominations, Ghana will not host the Grammys or enjoy associated benefits.



The initiative, announced by the Recording Academy, aims to expand globally, fostering cross-cultural exchanges and celebrating Africa’s musical heritage in collaboration with local stakeholders.



