Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artist Stonebwoy has dropped his much-anticipated album, Up & Running, featuring the hit track "Jejereje."

The album was unveiled at a glamorous listening party on October 23, 2024, at Alora Beach Resort, Accra.



The event attracted major celebrities like Bullgod, Nadia Buari, Nana McBrown, Kwaw Kese, and D-Black. Stonebwoy’s wife, Dr. Louisa Satekla, was also present to show her support.

Following the success of his previous album 5th Dimension, Up & Running is expected to further cement Stonebwoy’s place as one of Ghana’s top music icons.



