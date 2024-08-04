Stonebwoy makes Ghana proud with world-class performance at Reggae Geel Festival in Belgium

Stonebwoy

Reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy dazzled at the 2024 Reggae Geel Festival in Belgium with a stunning performance.

Showcasing his global appeal, he captivated the audience with his energetic presence and remarkable talent, highlighted by a powerful rendition of Bob Marley's "Buffalo Soldier."

Stonebwoy, a GIMPA graduate in Public Administration, performed on the festival's Gold Stage on August 3, cementing his status as a global reggae icon.



