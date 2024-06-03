Stonebwoy makes history sweeping 8 awards, including night’s ultimate

Stonebwoy

Source: Classfmonline

Stonebwoy emerged victorious at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, clinching the prestigious Artiste of the Year title for the second time.

He also bagged five other awards, including Record of the Year, EP/Album of the Year for "5th Dimension," and Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year.



Despite initially claiming it was his third win, Stonebwoy thanked supporters and his wife for their unwavering backing.

The event saw a shift in momentum as Stonebwoy's campaign gained traction, ultimately surpassing King Promise as the frontrunner.



Stonebwoy now shares the spotlight with Sarkodie as the only solo acts to achieve this honor in Ghana's music scene.



