Stonebwoy recounts wife 'pushing' him into GIMPA during COVID pandemic; 'this is just the beginning'

Stonebowy And His Wife Stonebwoy and his wife

Wed, 31 Jul 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Stonebwoy attributed his recent Public Administration degree from GIMPA to his wife’s initiative.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she secretly enrolled him in the program, surprising him with his student ID.

Stonebwoy adjusted his schedule to focus on his education, highlighting his respect for learning while clarifying he’s not pursuing a political career.

Source: Classfmonline