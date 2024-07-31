Menu ›
Stonebwoy recounts wife 'pushing' him into GIMPA during COVID pandemic; 'this is just the beginning'
Wed, 31 Jul 2024 Source: Classfmonline
Stonebwoy attributed his recent Public Administration degree from GIMPA to his wife’s initiative.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, she secretly enrolled him in the program, surprising him with his student ID.
Stonebwoy adjusted his schedule to focus on his education, highlighting his respect for learning while clarifying he’s not pursuing a political career.
