Stonebwoy’s ‘Jejereje’ is similar to Shatta Wale’s ‘Mahama Paper’ – Sammy Flex states

Sammy Flex and Stonebowy

Source: ZionFelix

Sammy Flex, Shatta Wale's manager, supported rapper Kwame Yogot's claim that Stonebwoy's new song "Jejereje" bears similarities to Shatta Wale's "Mahama Paper."

Sammy Flex, Shatta Wale's manager, supported rapper Kwame Yogot's claim that Stonebwoy's new song "Jejereje" bears similarities to Shatta Wale's "Mahama Paper." His comments sparked debate on social media as fans compared the two tracks, with Flex highlighting the similarities for music experts in a recent interview.





Read full article