Stonebwoy’s ‘Jejereje’ proves his versatility to switch – Skrewfaze

Stonebwoy

Source: Mynewsgh

Veteran Hiplife artist Skrewfaze praised Stonebwoy’s trending song “Jejejere,” highlighting its beauty and showcasing Stonebwoy’s versatility in switching rhythms and genres.

Veteran Hiplife artist Skrewfaze praised Stonebwoy’s trending song “Jejejere,” highlighting its beauty and showcasing Stonebwoy’s versatility in switching rhythms and genres. In an interview, he encouraged musicians to embrace uniqueness and experimentation, advising them not to fear trying new things in their music careers.





Read full article