Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Stonebwoy’s ‘Jejereje’ proves his versatility to switch – Skrewfaze

Stonebwoy 5th Dimension.jpeg Stonebwoy

Mon, 7 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Veteran Hiplife artist Skrewfaze praised Stonebwoy’s trending song “Jejejere,” highlighting its beauty and showcasing Stonebwoy’s versatility in switching rhythms and genres.

Veteran Hiplife artist Skrewfaze praised Stonebwoy’s trending song “Jejejere,” highlighting its beauty and showcasing Stonebwoy’s versatility in switching rhythms and genres. In an interview, he encouraged musicians to embrace uniqueness and experimentation, advising them not to fear trying new things in their music careers.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh