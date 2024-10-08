Entertainment

Stonebwoy’s Wife Covers Medical Bills For Fan After Hand Amputation At Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

IMG 20241008 170244 Dr. Louisa Satekla

Tue, 8 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix

Dr. Louisa Satekla, wife of Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy, paid the medical bills for a fan whose hand was amputated following an accident.

Dr. Louisa Satekla, wife of Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy, paid the medical bills for a fan whose hand was amputated following an accident. The act was revealed by entertainment critic KOKA, who shared on Facebook that he met Dr. Satekla at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital while settling the fan's bills.



Source: ZionFelix