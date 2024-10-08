Stonebwoy’s Wife Covers Medical Bills For Fan After Hand Amputation At Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

Dr. Louisa Satekla

Source: ZionFelix

Dr. Louisa Satekla, wife of Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy, paid the medical bills for a fan whose hand was amputated following an accident.

