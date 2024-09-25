Stonebwoy throws money at fans despite recently saying it’s disrespectful to do that

Stonebwoy

Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy sparked controversy after a video showed him throwing money at fans during the Youth Peaceful Elections Unity Soccer Gala on September 23, 2024. Although he interacted with attendees and awarded participants, he previously criticized this practice, citing safety concerns and a preference for handing money directly to fans.





