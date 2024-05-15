Stonebwoy voices concern over bitterness trend on social media

Stonebwoy

Dancehall star, Stonebwoy, has voiced concern over the prevalence of bitter language and emotions on social media platform X.

He expressed worry that bitterness has become a dominant theme on the app, overshadowing positive interactions.



In a post shared on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, Stonebwoy lamented the unprovoked expressions of bitterness, hate, and delusion, urging for repentance.

Earlier, tensions rose as Medikal clashed with Davido, following the Nigerian artist's decision to unfollow him.



In response, Medikal blocked Davido, aiming to ease communication for the Nigerian musician whom he had previously collaborated with.