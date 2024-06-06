Entertainment

Stop Abusing Drugs – Shatta Wale tells Young Artistes

Shatta Wale Smoke Shatta Wale

Thu, 6 Jun 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Shatta Wale has advised a young artist in the Upper East Region to avoid drugs, emphasizing the detrimental effects based on personal experience. In a viral video, he urges the artist to prioritize music over substance abuse, highlighting the negative impact it has had on others' lives, including his own.



Source: Mynewsgh