Stop dressing like women, It’s tacky and a sin – Iona Reins advice to crossdressers

Iona Reine

Ghanaian female dancehall artist and gospel preacher, Mercy Onuawonto Sam, known as Iona Reine, has issued a stern warning to cross-dressers in Ghana, cautioning that their actions may lead them to hell.

In her words, she stated, "The young men who dress up as women for comedy will end up in hell if they continue. The Bible is against men and women who dress in the opposite sex for entertainment. The men who keep dressing like women will end up in hell if they don’t change their ways."



Critically, Iona highlighted the prevalent trend in Ghana's comedy scene, where a significant number of comedians portray women by dressing as them. While some portrayals are intended as innocent comedy, others misrepresent women in offensive ways.



Most of these comedians showcase their acts on platforms like TikTok to garner more likes and views. In response to this trend, Iona emphasized the urgency of halting such practices before they influence children negatively.