Kwaku Manu's ex-wife

Source: Mynewsgh

Okailey Nyarko, ex-wife of actor Kwaku Manu, has urged Ghanaians to stop defending her online.

After divorcing Manu three years ago, she married a white man, prompting concerns about her quick move.

Nyarko thanked her supporters but asked them to cease fighting on her behalf, stating it won’t change anything.



Read full article