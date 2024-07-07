Entertainment

Stop keeping aimless people in your circles -Criss Waddle to Ghanaian youth

Waddle Ad Criss Waddle

Sun, 7 Jul 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian rapper Criss Waddle urges youth to carefully choose their associates, advising against relationships with individuals lacking ambition.

Ghanaian rapper Criss Waddle urges youth to carefully choose their associates, advising against relationships with individuals lacking ambition. He warns that such associations can lead to personal ruin, emphasizing the importance of surrounding oneself with goal-oriented people for personal growth and success.



Source: Mynewsgh