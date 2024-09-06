‘Stop killing, raping us,’ Ayra Starr demands justice for slain FUNAAB student

Menu ›
Fri, 6 Sep 2024 Source: vanguardngr
Nigerian music star Ayra Starr condemned the murder of Idowu Christianah, a student killed by her friend Ayomide Adeleye, a suspected serial killer. Starr called for swift justice and highlighted the urgent need to address violence against women, amid revelations of Adeleye’s past violent acts.
