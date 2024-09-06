‘Stop killing, raping us,’ Ayra Starr demands justice for slain FUNAAB student

Ayra Starr

Source: vanguardngr

Nigerian music star Ayra Starr condemned the murder of Idowu Christianah, a student killed by her friend Ayomide Adeleye, a suspected serial killer.

