Stop lying; everyone supports a political party - Prince David Osei

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has ignited a fervent debate online with his recent remarks regarding public figures openly disclosing their political affiliations.

Prince David is among the fifteen individuals appointed to the New Patriotic Party's Manifesto Committee for tourism, arts, and culture. The committee includes notable figures such as Okyeame Kwame, former Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture Catherine Abelema Afeku, Dr. Ama Boafo-Arthur, Prof. Issahatu Adam, and Claudia Lumor, the founder of the Glitz Style Awards. Other members encompass Nana Yaw Manteaw, Yaa Pokua Baiden, Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu (KOKA), Festus Frimpong Gyebi, Eric Owusu Akreso, Dr. Ackah Kwame Nyameke, and Radia Adama Saani.



However, amidst this appointment, Okyeame Kwame emphasised his commitment to non-partisanship, asserting his readiness to provide professional counsel to any political entity in Ghana.



Okyeame Kwame, in a statement, emphasised, "I wish to reassure my respected following and reiterate that I remain non-partisan and apolitical, as I have been throughout my entire career. I have not been paid by H.E. The Vice President’s campaign team to be a member of the committee for the arts and tourism manifesto nor have I officially been invited on my terms as a non-partisan participant."

In a post shared on X platform, Prince David Osei challenged the notion of celebrities claiming to be politically neutral. The renowned Ghanaian actor underscored that there's no shame in aligning oneself with a political party.



"Everyone supports a political party or political ideology. This doesn’t mean we are enemies. Hypocrisy is everywhere, from the church to the gutters. Support what you want and let others support what they want. Why have issues with others because they support something you don’t? Yet you support something else and they are okay with it. Tolerance," he said.